Arrest made in armed convenience store investigation


Waterloo regional police on Holborn Court in Kitchener. (Submitted to CTV News)

Three people are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.

On Wednesday, Waterloo regional police were seen outside a residence on Holborn Court in Kitchener.

Video submitted to CTV News showed officers taking one person into custody.

Police said a total of three people have been arrested in the robbery investigation: an 18-year-old man, 19-year-old man and a male youth.

No specific charges have been released at this time.

Police said they also seized a replica gun and three stolen vehicles.

On March 27, officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on Christopher Drive.

Police said a male went into the store around 2:20 a.m., go into an argument, and then left.

Shortly after, another male entered the store and took items while holding a knife.

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

