Arrest made in armed robbery at downtown convenience store

A London, Ont. man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a store in the downtown core on Tuesday evening.

Police say a male entered a convenience store at 551 Richmond St. around 5:30 p.m. and approached the cashier.

He then reportedly brandished a knife and demanded cash from the register before fleeing on foot with the money.

Officers located a male suspect nearby, and seized a knife and stolen cash.

A 48-year-old London man is facing charges of armed robbery and failing to comply with a release order.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance in February 2022.

No one was injured in the incident.