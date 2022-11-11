Arrest made in armed robbery at Uptown Waterloo clothing store

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in Wednesday’s robbery at an Uptown Waterloo clothing store.

At around 6 p.m., four males allegedly entered the business at King Street South and Willis Way. Police have not identified the store, but a forensics team was seen outside Channer’s Men’s Apparel.

The suspects grabbed merchandise and left the store without paying.

When one employee tried to stop them, police said one of the males brandished a knife.

No one was injured during the robbery.

On Thursday, police arrested a 34-year-old man from London, Ont.

He’s facing five charges: robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police continue to investigate the robbery.