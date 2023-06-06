Arrest made in arson that destroyed Kelowna convenience store, RCMP say

Mounties in Kelowna say they have made an arrest in connection to a suspicious fire that destroyed a convenience store in the city over the weekend.

The Bankhead Convenience Store at 1396 Bernard Ave. went up in flames around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

The fire was suspicious, and investigators soon confirmed it to be criminal in nature, police said, adding that no one was injured in the blaze.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Unit arrested a male suspect, but released him from custody on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

"This incident was not random in nature and we do not believe there is risk to other members of the public or businesses from the individual who was arrested," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, in the release.

"An extensive risk assessment is always conducted before someone is released from custody and appropriate conditions have been put in place."

Police have not yet forwarded a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges. They said they are still seeking video evidence of foot traffic in the areas of Bernard Avenue, Burtch Road and the Parkinson Recreation Centre recorded between the hours of 4 and 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Anyone who has such evidence or additional information regarding the arson should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 2023-30917, police said.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.