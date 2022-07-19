Arrest made in Bradford shooting investigation
A Newmarket man faces a slew of charges in connection with a shooting investigation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
In April, South Simcoe Police reported an altercation between two men ended with one of them shooting a gun in the area of Simcoe Road and Centre Street.
Police said both men were gone when officers arrived, but several shell casings were found on the road.
No injuries were reported.
On Tuesday, South Simcoe Police charged a 27-year-old man with several firearm offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, and assault with a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing as police try to determine the identity of the victim and the motive behind the shooting.
Police held the accused in custody to await a bail hearing.
