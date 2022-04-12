Arrest made in brazen daytime robbery in Midland

A Midland man accused of a brazen daytime robbery at a local business faces charges.

On Monday around noon, police say the man went into a King Street business twice before smashing a display case, grabbing merchandise and running off.

Police say the business owner followed the bandit but lost him when he escaped into a nearby vehicle.

OPP officers, including forensic and crime unit members, attended the scene and launched an investigation.

The following day, they arrested the 32-year-old Midland man and charged him with robbery with violence, theft over $5,000, and dangerous driving.

Police released the accused from custody with a scheduled court appearance at a later date.