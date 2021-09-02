Arrest made in break-ins at Simply Irie in southwest Calgary, more suspects sought

Police have arrested a man in relation to a break-in at a restaurant in the Beltline and continue to search for suspects connected to two other thefts at the same location.

A man broke the main glass door at Simply Irie, located at 1510 Sixth Street S.W., about 2 a.m. on Aug. 6 and, once inside, he stole a cash registered then fled on a bicycle.

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect and a man was identified.

Aaron Robert Varalta, 46, is now charged with break-and-enter and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

That was the third time someone has broken into the restaurant since July and police continue to search for other suspects.

"Although we do not believe the Aug. 6 incident is hate-motivated, the Simply Irie restaurant has been the target of numerous other thefts of patio furniture and damage to their property since July," police said in a release.

"The motive as to why this establishment has been targeted is not yet known, but the pattern is concerning."

Police released a surveillance photo of a suspect on July 27 and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime stoppers 1-800-222-8477.