Arrest made in break-ins at Simply Irie in southwest Calgary, more suspects sought
Police have arrested a man in relation to a break-in at a restaurant in the Beltline and continue to search for suspects connected to two other thefts at the same location.
A man broke the main glass door at Simply Irie, located at 1510 Sixth Street S.W., about 2 a.m. on Aug. 6 and, once inside, he stole a cash registered then fled on a bicycle.
Police released surveillance photos of a suspect and a man was identified.
Aaron Robert Varalta, 46, is now charged with break-and-enter and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.
That was the third time someone has broken into the restaurant since July and police continue to search for other suspects.
"Although we do not believe the Aug. 6 incident is hate-motivated, the Simply Irie restaurant has been the target of numerous other thefts of patio furniture and damage to their property since July," police said in a release.
"The motive as to why this establishment has been targeted is not yet known, but the pattern is concerning."
Police released a surveillance photo of a suspect on July 27 and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
-
'it’s just bonkers': Saskatoon car rental company faces increased demandThe demand for rental vehicles has gone up significantly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Canada, and one Saskatoon car rental company says it’s feeling the heat.
-
Group urges long weekend safety after 20-year-drowning record brokenThe Alberta and Northwest Territories branch of the Lifesaving Society says the 2021 summer has been one of the deadliest in terms of drownings.
-
Robbery suspect arrested after punching store clerk in face, New Westminster police sayA man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a retail store clerk in the face before fleeing the scene without paying for his merchandise.
-
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa not fast enough as province faces fourth wave of pandemic, top doctor saysOttawa's medical officer of health says COVID-19 vaccination policies, masking policies and limiting social contacts will help Ottawa combat the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Oilers to bring Coliseum's oil derrick to Rogers PlaceThe Edmonton Oilers say they are moving the replica oil derrick from the team's former home to Rogers Place.
-
Alberta Opposition calls for mandatory COVID vaccine rules for non-essential businessAlberta's Opposition New Democrats are urging Premier Jason Kenney to bring in new rules to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for anyone attending non-essential businesses and mass gatherings.
-
Vaccine certificates: B.C. restaurant workers worried about possible hostile customersWith B.C.'s vaccine certificate being implemented soon, some front-line workers are concerned about dealing with possible hostile customers opposed to the system.
-
'This is the big one': Friends walking 500km to raise funds for Woodland Cultural CentreFive friends from Six Nations of the Grand River Fire and Emergency Services are putting their fitness to the test while trying to raise money for the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford.