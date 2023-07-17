Arrest made in Chatham after threats and robbery
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A Chatham-woman is facing charges after a robbery investigation over the weekend.
Around 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, police said the woman stole a large amount of money from the victim while threatening them with a firearm.
Police went to the suspect's home and were able to arrest her without incident.
The 37-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with dangerous weapons and robbery.
She was taken to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Aug. 21, 2023.
