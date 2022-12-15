Arrest made in Cochrane, Alta., break-in that saw RCMP badge, two vehicles stolen

Mounties have arrested one of two suspects believed to be involved in the theft of an RCMP badge and two vehicles from a Cochrane, Alta., home last month.

And a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the other.

Cochrane RCMP say the break-in and thefts occurred Nov. 27.

Investigation into the incident has been handled by the Cochrane detachment's crime reduction unit, with help from the Calgary Police Service's auto theft team.

One of the two stolen vehicles has been recovered, but the other vehicle's location remains unknown.

Police also said in a release to media on Thursday that the badge was recovered.

In custody is 23-year-old Dalton Winnipeg-Darling, of Strathmore, Alta.

Police say he was arrested Dec. 13 in a stolen vehicle.

Winnipeg-Darling is charged with break-and-enter, two counts of possession of stolen property, theft over $5,000 and failure to comply with court conditions.

He's set to make his next court appearance in Cochrane on Jan. 3, 2023.

Still at large is 30-year-old Shinise Dunbar, of Calgary.

She's charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information about Dunbar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP or Crime Stoppers.