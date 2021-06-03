Arrest made in connection to Christmas Eve homicide

Winnipeg police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide on Christmas Eve.

Police previously reported that on Dec. 24, 2020, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Furby Street around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Police said the man was identified as Lloyd William Chubb, 35, from Winnipeg and his death was ruled a homicide.

The homicide unit said as part of the investigation, it identified a woman who was known to Chubb.

The woman, Janice Allison Franklin, 35, from Winnipeg, was found and arrested by Brandon police on June 2 around 1:30 p.m. Police said Franklin was brought back to Winnipeg and has been charged with second-degree murder. She remains in custody.

The charges against Franklin have not been proven in court.