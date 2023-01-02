Arrest made in connection to reports of shots fired in Brantford

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon outside of a home in Brantford.

According to the Brantford Police Service (BPS), they received a report of possible gun fire on Metcalfe Crescent around 1:00 p.m.

"The report was two [shots]," said Robin Matthews-Osmond, corporate communications manager with BPS.

Police said that no physical injuries were reported.

Officers closed Metcalfe Crescent between North Park Street and Debbie Crescent for the investigation. Police also asked residents living in the immediate area to shelter in place and all others to avoid the area.

Around 3:15 p.m., police announced an arrest in connection to the incident. They said a 19-year-old man was apprehended by officers in relation to the offensive weapon investigation.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and faces multiple firearms related charges.

At approx 3:15 p.m. BPS officers arrested a 19y/o male suspect in relation to the offensive weapon investigation on Metcalfe Cres. BPS would like to thank local residents for their cooperation as officers worked to quickly conduct the investigation. pic.twitter.com/mqtfIXFga0

Officers are expected to remain on scene into the evening to conclude the investigation.

Matthews-Osmon confirmed aroud 7:00 p.m. that the shelter-in-place which had been issued earlier in the day, had been lifted.