Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Officers were called to the Meadows Community Recreation Centre around 9:15 p.m. after the threats were received by email.
A 33-year-old person was arrested. A charge of uttering threats is pending, Edmonton Police Service said.
