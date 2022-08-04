iHeartRadio

Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre

Edmonton Police Service (File photo)

A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.

Officers were called to the Meadows Community Recreation Centre around 9:15 p.m. after the threats were received by email.

A 33-year-old person was arrested. A charge of uttering threats is pending, Edmonton Police Service said. 

