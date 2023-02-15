Arrest made in connection to weekend break-ins in Penetanguishene
Police investigating a series of criminal incidents in Penetanguishene over the weekend arrested a local man who now faces a slew of charges.
On Saturday night, police officers were called to a home on Hewson Street for a report of someone trying to break into a vehicle.
Two days later, the owner of a Main Street restaurant reported the business had been broken into overnight, and the perpetrator stole a cash box and an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say they were able to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Church Street in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
They allege the suspect had a quantity of crack cocaine and was also wanted for outstanding judicial processes.
The 23-year-old Penetanguishene man faces 10 charges, including resisting police, failing to comply with a probation order, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, and mischief.
He also faces a drug charge for the cocaine allegedly found during his arrest.
The accused is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.
