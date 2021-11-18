Arrest made in connection with two commercial break and enters
Windsor police have made an arrest in connection with a string of break and enters but continue to search for a second suspect.
The Property Crimes Unit continues to actively investigate six commercial break-ins that occurred between around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 and 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Officers say through investigation they were able to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two of the incidents, one in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East and the second in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Rd. E.
Police arrested a 31-year-old Windsor man on Thursday, he has been charged with two counts of break and enter.
Police say the name of the accused is not being released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing break and enter investigations.
A second suspect remains outstanding linked to the break in at a business in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. Police have described the suspect as possibly being a woman with a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
