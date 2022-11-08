Arrest made in Edmonton pigeon theft, but only 12 birds recovered
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 after 45 pigeons were stolen from an Edmonton backyard.
Twelve of the birds have been recovered and two were found dead, Edmonton Police Service announced Tuesday, leaving 31 pigeons unaccounted for.
The accused was arrested on Friday.
Video captured on Oct. 18 at the home on Checknita Way SW showed a man in the backyard carrying a large bin and snooping around a pigeon enclosure. The portion of the video provided by EPS does not show a theft.
Someone noticed the man and called in a "suspicious person" complaint, but he and the pigeons were gone when officers arrived.
The birds are competition pigeons and worth about $300 each, making it a theft of $13,500, EPS said.
City of Edmonton bylaws permit homeowners to have up to 75 pigeons.
