Arrest made in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left 59-year-old pedestrian dead
Police have arrested and charged a Toronto driver following a deadly hit-and-run in Etobicoke earlier this month.
On Jan. 4 at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said, the driver of a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck was travelling west on Lake Shore Boulevard West and made a right turn northbound onto Second Street.
A man was crossing Second Street as the driver was turning and was struck by the truck, according to police.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
A surveillance image of the truck was released by investigators on Jan. 5.
In a news release, police said they arrested and charged Euclide Ross, 64, of Toronto, on Monday with dangerous operation of a conveyance cause death and fail to stop at the scene of accident cause death.
Ross was schedule to appear in a Toronto courtroom earlier today.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, was the first traffic fatality in the city of 2023.
