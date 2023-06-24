Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boy
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
A man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
A warrant was issued for Mervin Poorman on Friday, and he was charged with one count of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and one count of operating a vehicle while prohibited.
He was found by police on Friday night at a residence in Cold Lake, Alta. and was subsequently arrested, according to a release from RCMP.
RCMP said it is not known when Poorman will return to Saskatchewan or when his first court appearance will be.
