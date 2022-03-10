Arrest made in homicide of Winnipeg woman; Canada-wide warrant issued for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of a Winnipeg woman last month, and have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a second suspect.
Officers responded to an apartment building on Feb. 2 in the 400 block of Furby Street, where the body of Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, was found. On Feb 28, police arrested 27-year-old Amos Joe Kematch of Winnipeg. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Beardy’s death. He was detained in custody and the charge has not been proven in court.
Police have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for a second suspect, 34-year-old Leah Carol Clifton of Winnipeg. She is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Clifton stands five-foot-six and weighs approximately 140-150 lbs with a medium build. She has a tattoo with the words “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck.
Police say if Clifton is seen, she should not be approached, and anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.
Police continue to investigate Beardy’s death and ask anyone with information about the case to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
