Arrest made in human trafficking investigation

A man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation has been arrested.

Back in May, London police were searching for 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy.

On Thursday, police said he was arrested in London without incident.

According to London police, in May of this year, a woman from Whitby, Ont. began a conversation with a man over social media and agreed to meet him at a shopping centre in Scarborough.

After meeting, police say the man offered to walk the woman home. When the woman realized they were not heading towards her home, the man brandished a firearm and threatened her unless she complied with his demands.

Between June 5 and 18, police allege the man directed the woman to attend various locations outside of London, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. The man continued to make threats towards the woman.

On June 18, police say the woman was brought to London where she was repeatedly forced to perform sexual acts for money. The man introduced her to two other men, who also allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sexual acts for money.

On June 26, the woman managed to escape and London police were notified.