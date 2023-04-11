Arrest made in Kitchener arson investigation

A Kitchener man has been charged in an arson case.

Firefighters were called to the area of Duke Street West and Breithaupt Street at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, for a report of a fire in the road.

The flames were extinguish, though no details have been released about what was allegedly set on fire.

Waterloo regional police arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with arson – damage to property.

He’s being held for a bail hearing.