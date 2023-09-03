Arrest made in Lake Manitoba First Nation homicide

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Lake Manitoba First Nation last week.

The remains of 25-year-old Lyndon McIvor were found Aug. 31 by searchers after he had been reported missing.

Mounties have arrested 36-year-old Barry Leslie Swan, also from Lake Manitoba First Nation, in connection to the death.

Swan has been charged with 2nd Degree murder and remains behind bars.

The RCMP continues to investigate.