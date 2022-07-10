Arrest made in Manitoulin murder case

A wanted 20-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on Saturday by the Ontario Provincial Police in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Police Service.

The suspect was arrested and charged as part of the investigation into a June 24 shooting incident in Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island, which left one person dead.

The accused is charged with second degree murder and has been remanded in custody.

The accised is scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay on July 11.

“The investigation is continuing,” police said in a news release Sunday.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident contact the OPP or your nearest police service.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers.