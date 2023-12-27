Arrest made in Morocco related to bomb threats that closed schools in Ontario, including in the north

A suspect has been arrested in Morocco and charged with making bomb threats Nov. 1 that closed several schools in Ontario, including in the North.

El Hachm El Moussi, 45, from Casablanca, was arrested in Morocco by Belgian police and has been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Nov. 1, several schools and other public facilities “received threatening messages, indicating that bombs had been placed at their locations,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

“The threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives. No actual explosives were ever found.”

On the advice of police, schools from all four boards north of Gogama – serving the Timmins area and surrounding communities -- closed for the day. The announcement was made around 7 a.m.

The OPP’s criminal investigation branch, working closely with the OPP Cybercrime investigations team and Belgian police, worked together on the case.

Eventually, they identified a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Moussi is charged with two counts each of uttering threats, mischief and extortion.

“The OPP is consulting with the federal Department of Justice to determine how the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice,” police said.

The charges have not been proven in court.