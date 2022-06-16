Arrest made in Pembina Highway homicide: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a 43-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man near Pembina Highway on Wednesday.
Police were called to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.
The victim, later identified as Wilbert Junior Harper, was found to be suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries. His death is the 25th homicide in Winnipeg this year.
Floyd Alex Chartrand was arrested at a nearby home later that day. He has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death. He was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order, and was also wanted on a warrant for theft under $5,000. The charges have not been proven in court.
Chartrand remains in custody.
Police allege Harper and Chartrand were known to each other and were involved in an argument prior to the stabbing. Officers also believe alcohol may have been involved in the incident.
