Arrest made in recent spree of vandalism in Hearst

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.

Several incidents took place between July 13 and Aug. 11, all within the township.

“Thirty-six vehicles were the target of mischief, a total of 23 windows of vehicles were smashed, approximately 100 tires (slashed), four building windows and one garage door damaged.” said police in a news release Sunday.

“A total approximate cost of damage is between $80,000 and $100,000.”

At about 2:00 a.m. Friday, James Bay OPP were called to a possible break-and-enter on George Street.

“Police located a suspect vehicle, in the area of the mischief and conducted a traffic stop,” said the OPP.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old resident of Jogues Township was arrested.

The accused is facing multiple charges, including 22 counts of mischief, 14 counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, 10 counts of trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.





