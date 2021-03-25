Arrest made in September fatal hit-and-run in northeast Calgary

Calgary police have arrested a man believed responsible for the theft of a vehicle that led to the injury of the vehicle owner and death of a pedestrian.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2020 when a white Honda Civic was stolen from the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falsbridge Drive N.E.

"The owner attempted to prevent the theft by climbing onto the Civic," police said in an earlier release.

"The (suspect) continued to drive the vehicle out of the parking lot, turning east onto Falconridge Drive N.E. As the vehicle turned, the owner fell from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

"A second 71-year-old male pedestrian was crossing at the intersection and was struck by the Civic as it continued to drive off east along Falconridge Drive N.E."

The senior died as a result of his injuries.

Following a six-month investigation, Dakota Frederick Ouellette, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with:

Dangerous operation causing death;

Accident resulting in death;

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm;

Accident involving bodily harm;

Fail to stop after an accident;

Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

Operation while prohibited;

Theft of motor vehicle, and;

No insurance.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.