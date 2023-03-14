Arrest made in shooting death of Winnipeg teen
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this month.
According to police, the teen was arrested on Sunday. He was charged with manslaughter and detained in custody.
Officers say the shooting happened on March 6 in St. James. The victim and his brother, also 17, were involved in an altercation with an unknown group of males in the 300 block of Sackville Street. Police said there was a shooting, and both the victim and his brother were hit.
The suspects ran from the scene.
The two victims made their way to a home in the 200 block of Amherst Street, where they encountered a 17-year-old male they knew. According to police, there was another shooting, and the 15-year-old was shot again.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.
The homicide unit is still investigating. Anyone with information about both incidents are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
