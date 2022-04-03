Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
They also confirmed that a suspect has been arrested.
Police were called to a scene in the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators then circulated photos of a Chevrolet Venture minivan that was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident occurred.
Officials have not shared any details about where the vehicle was found or who the suspect is, but police say that more information will be available soon.

