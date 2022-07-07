Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.

Waterloo regional police were called to Claudette Millar Hall, at 165 University Avenue West, around 8:45 p.m.

They said one male stabbed another inside the student residence.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 19-year-old was located shortly after by the University of Waterloo Special Constables and arrested.

He's been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.