Arrest of wanted individual leads to assault, weapon charges

A known fugitive was arrested Sunday on outstanding warrants on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Tuesday that members of the Manitoulin Detachment were on general patrol the afternoon of Jan. 1 when they observed a person known to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

“The person attempted to avoid police on foot but was arrested a short time later in the rail yard,” said police.

A subsequent search of the accused discovered a knife in their possession; violating their previous release conditions, according to police.

“An officer was also assaulted by the person while in police custody,” the OPP said, in the release.

The 28-year-old resident of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is charged with assault of a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a probation order and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Feb. 13.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.