Arrest results in injury of two officers, police dog and seizure of suspected drugs: WRPS

During the arrest of a wanted man in Waterloo, regional police say two officers and a Police Service Dog were injured.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release stating that police found a wanted man on a warrant for violent offenses on Wednesday at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Hazel Street and Austin Drive.

Police said the man tried to run away but WRPS officers arrested him with help from the Canine Team.

During the foot pursuit, police said two officers suffered injuries while scaling a fence, with one of them taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to the release, police dog Nicho sustained a wound to his abdomen and received care at a local animal hospital.

"Two of the officers and the canine were scaling a fence that collapsed when they jumped over it," said Const. Melissa Quarrie of Waterloo regional police. "That resulted in some lacerations and puncture wounds to the officers' hands, as well as some injuries to our police service dog Nicho.

"The officers are on the mend. One officer received treatment at a local hospital. Police service dog Nicho sustained a fairly severe wound to his abdomen, a laceration, which required several stiches to close up."

Police say the officers and Nicho will be back on the job soon.

Once arrested, police said the man was found to be in possession of suspected drugs. He was also transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for a minor injury as a result of a canine bite.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police said a search warranted was completed at the man’s house on Thursday. A loaded, handgun, suspected fentanyl, and identify documents were seized from the residence.

A 20-year old man from Waterloo has been charged with the following offences:

Assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate, or strangle

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possessing a firearm with altered serial number

Possession of an identity document

Police said the man was held in custody for a bail hearing.