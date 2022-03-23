Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.

Now, roughly two months later, an arrest warrant has been issued for Bennett for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Police had previously told CTV News that the investigation was only a missing person case because the RCMP had not determined that seven-year-old Violet Bennett was in any danger.

Now, however, police say they've gathered "sufficient evidence" to recommend a criminal charge against Bennett, with the warrant being issued Tuesday.

"I just hope that now that a warrant has been given, whoever is supporting and helping him will come forward," said Violet's mother, Roget Hall.

"Losing your child is every parent's worst fear and all I wish for, more than having her back, is to know that she's OK – something I've had to go the last two months not knowing," Hall added.

"I hope Violet knows I'm fighting for her, and always will. We all miss her dearly, and just want her back."

Hall says her mental health has declined but she's doing her best to keep her life going and prepare for Violet's eventual return. Once the two are reunited, Hall says it will be a long journey to get things feeling back to normal for her and her daughter.

'ANYWHERE IN CANADA'

Police say they continue to be in contact with Bennett's family and are hoping to confirm Violet's well-being.

Investigators say the pair could be "anywhere in Canada at this point" and are asking anyone who sees them to contact their local police or North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 immediately.

Jesse Bennett is described as a 36-year-old white man who stands 5'10" and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, a brown beard, and brown hair – though police say his hair may be shaved or he may be wearing a hat. He also has a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Violet Bennett is described as a white girl who stands 4' tall and weighs 50 to 60 pounds. She has blue eyes and curly hair.