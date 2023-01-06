Arrest warrant issued for Calgary trucker in relation to Pennsylvania highway fatality
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
An arrest warrant has been issued by authorities in Pennsylvania for a Calgary man, Karandeep Singh.
He faces 27 charges including vehicular homicide after a crash that took place more than a year ago.
State police say Singh was driving about 18 miles per hour on Interstate 79 in Butler County, Pa., when a school bus going 67 miles per hour crashed into his semi-trailer.
The speed limit on that road is 70.
Investigators discovered several violations on the truck that would have resulted in an unfit-for-service order. A 14-year-old girl, Brylee Walker, and the school bus driver, Lindsay Thompkins, were killed. Two other students were seriously hurt.
