Arrest warrant issued for Calgary trucker in relation to Pennsylvania highway fatality

An arrest warrant has been issued by authorities in Pennsylvania for a Calgary man, Karandeep Singh.

He faces 27 charges including vehicular homicide after a crash that took place more than a year ago.

State police say Singh was driving about 18 miles per hour on Interstate 79 in Butler County, Pa., when a school bus going 67 miles per hour crashed into his semi-trailer.

The speed limit on that road is 70.

Investigators discovered several violations on the truck that would have resulted in an unfit-for-service order. A 14-year-old girl, Brylee Walker, and the school bus driver, Lindsay Thompkins, were killed. Two other students were seriously hurt.