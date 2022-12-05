Arrest warrant issued for Cape Breton man wanted for assault

Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 53-year-old Donald Lewis Noseworthy of Sydney, N.S.

Noseworthy is wanted for:

assault

uttering threats

forcible confinement

breaches of probation and previous court-ordered release conditions

Anyone with information on Noseworthy’s whereabouts is asked to call Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.