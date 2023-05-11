Arrest warrant issued for Charlottetown woman charged in fatal crash

The RCMP in Prince Edward Island has an arrest warrant out for woman charged in connection with a fatal crash last fall.

The collision between a car and an SUV happened on Oct. 21, 2022 around 7 a.m. on Route 224 in Hope River, P.E.I.

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old man from New Glasgow, P.E.I., died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police believed the crash happened when the driver of the SUV, who was travelling eastbound, crossed the centre line and collided with the car, which was travelling west.

Following a police investigation, a 27-year-old Charlottetown woman was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

A warrant for the arrest of Priyanka Jom was issued on April 25.

Police say they believe Jom may no longer be in Canada.

A photo or description of Jom have not been released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Queens District RCMP 902-368-9300.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

