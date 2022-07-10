iHeartRadio

Arrest warrant issued for Lethbridge man wanted in assault

Clayton Wayne Jordan, 39, is sought by Lethbridge police in connection with an assault on July 7. (Supplied)

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate an individual wanted in connection with an attack in the city's south end.

Officials say two men were involved in a dispute at a home in the 1700 block of 10A Avenue S. on July 7.

Police say the victim was shot with a Taser and a BB gun in the incident, suffering injuries that required him to obtain treatment in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.

A warrant has now been issued for the man, 39-year-old Clayton Wayne Jordan of Lethbridge.

He is charged with:

  • Two counts of assault with a weapon;
  • Use of an imitation firearm;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon; and
  • Failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts or that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.

12