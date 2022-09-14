Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with Brampton brawl involving weapon

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Niagara Falls man in connection with an assault in Brampton that left several people injured last month.

Peel Regional Police said a large group of people were involved in a fight in a parking lot near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West on the early morning of Aug. 28.

Video of the fight quickly circulated on social media, and in one of them, a person can be seen using what appears to be a sword.

Police said a number of people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

In a news release on Wednesday evening, police identified a suspect in the case, 24-year-old Mansharan Malhi. He is wanted for assault.

The arrest warrant comes a day after police arrested and charged a 25-year-old Woodstock man with two counts of assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

- With files from Joshua Freeman