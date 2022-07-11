Arrest warrant issued for man who failed to appear in court: Fredericton police

Fredericton Police Force has issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man they say failed to appear in court last week.

Matthew LeBlanc is charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a prohibited weapon

CDSA – trafficking Schedule I substance

unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Fredericton Police Force says officers observed a pickup truck with a smashed back rear window and a man slouched over the wheel in the city's northside on May 6.

The pickup truck was discovered to be stolen and LeBlanc was arrested.

Police say a set of brass knuckles, a bag of 990 suspected methamphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia and a sum of cash were found upon searching the vehicle,

LeBlanc failed to appear in court on Wednesday and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information on LeBlanc's whereabouts is asked to contact Fredericton police at 460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.