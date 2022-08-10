Arrest warrant issued for Newmarket suspect in homicide case

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Newmarket man they believe is armed and dangerous.

It began on Friday, July 29, when York Regional Police were called to a home in the Prospect and Gorham streets area for a wounded person.

There, police found an injured young woman who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital but Nicole Mercer, 22, succumbed to her injuries.

A post-mortem later determined that the Toronto woman had died of a single gunshot wound.

Police now believe Alexander Jolly of Newmarket is a suspect in their investigation.

Jolly is described as a young Caucasian male, 6’2”, 150-lbs with a thin build. He has a fair complexion, straight brown hair and blue eyes.

Jolly is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Police are encouraging him to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

Investigators want to remind the public that by assisting the suspect, they may be subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.

https://www.1800222tips.com/