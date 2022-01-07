Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of stabbing male at Mississauga mall
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a mall in Mississauga earlier this week.
Police say on Jan. 5 at around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a shopping centre in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road for a reported stabbing.
Investigators allege that a suspect entered the shopping centre with a knife and assaulted a male victim, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have now identified the suspect as 22-year-old Michael Ramos, of Mississauga.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ramos, who is now wanted for aggravated assault and failing to comply with a court order.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.
