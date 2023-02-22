Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted in relation to murder of Justin Breau

An arrest warrant by Saint John Police has been issued for a woman wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say 36-year-old Sarah Jean Belzil’s offence is in relation to the murder of Justin Breau.

She is described as five-foot-one with a slender build, blue eyes and blonde hair.

The force adds she is to turn herself into police immediately at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John or by calling 506-648-3333.

Saint John Police ask the public to avoid approaching Belzil. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.