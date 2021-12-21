Arrest warrant issued in death of northern Alberta man: RCMP

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Landy Shirt.

Mounties say the 31-year-old had been reported missing in early December, before being found dead by officers in a Lac La Biche apartment building on Dec 18.

Lorne Cardinal, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder.

RCMP warn that Cardinal should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.