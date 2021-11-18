Arrest warrant issued in fatal hit-and-run
Edmonton police are asking the public to help them find a man after a fatal hit-and-run last May.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Friday, May 21 in the area of 129 Avenue and 126 Street, police said then.
Andrew McHatten, 36, died on scene. An autopsy found the cause of death was a crushing injury to his chest, EPS said.
A dark-coloured truck fled the scene after the crash, police said.
Michael Nicholas Kosch, 21, is wanted in connection to McHatten's death.
Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant for failing to stop at an accident causing death.
Kosch is known to drive a 2017 black Dodge Ram with Alberta licence plate CFY7146, police said. He also has access to two more vehicles: a 2007 silver Jeep Commander with Alberta licence plate BDK8624 and a 2001 black Cherokee with Alberta licence plate SRU900.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
