Arrest warrants issued for GTA men following drug seizure in Sarnia, Ont.

Sarnia, Ont. police are searching for a pair of suspects after over $155,000 worth or various drugs were recovered from a vehicle.

On June 15, officers seized a suspected stolen BMW.

Two days later, police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered over 25 ounces of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl worth $155,490.

Drugs and cash seized by Sarnia, Ont. police on June 17, 2021. (Supplied)

Arrest warrants have been issued for Felix Funes-Vasquez, 32, and Jason Garcia, 43, from the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.