Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Pierre Ave shooting

Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted on charges of attempted murder in connection to a daytime shooting in Walkerville last week.

The Major Crime Unit launched an investigation after officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. At the scene, police located a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two firearms used in the shooting were found a short distance from the scene.

Officers identified the two suspects as John Managhan, 24, and Kyle Small, 25, and have issued warrants for their arrests. Both suspects are wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com