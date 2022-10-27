Arrests made after Halloween store employees pepper sprayed
Two women have been arrested after an attack on workers at a north London, Ont. store.
The London Police Service is investigating after employees were pepper sprayed, according to Const. Sandasha Bough.
“A 19 and 22-year-old woman, both of London, were arrested last night in relation to an incident where employees inside of a business were pepper sprayed.”
Police and ambulance responded to Spirit Halloween at Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night after employees were allegedly assaulted.
“Fortunately the victims did not sustain serious injuries,” adds Bough.
Store employees declined to speak on-camera.
A source tells CTV News London off camera that this was not an isolated incident.
The person says there have been seven different incidents over the past three months in which employees of the store have been physically assaulted.
