Arrests made at Fairy Creek logging blockade as RCMP enforce injunction on Vancouver Island

Anti-old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek Watershed area of Vancouver Island are being arrested Tuesday as RCMP begin enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction that calls for the removal of the blockade.

The injunction was granted on April 1, after activists set up camps in the area around Fairy Creek, northeast of Port Renfrew, and around the Caycuse area west of Cowichan Lake.

Mounties set up a checkpoint along a forest service road leading to the Caycuse camp and about two dozen police vehicles were seen moving past it earlier today.

By 12:30 p.m., four people had been arrested in the exclusion area near Fairy Creek that was set up by police.

Members of the RCMP enforcement team travelled to the exclusion area on McClure Forest Service Road to several blockades set up by protesters. The enforcement team read the injunction out load and gave everyone 20 minutes to vacate the area or else they would be arrested. They also handed out copies of the injunction.

A woman who chained herself to a gate with a bike lock around her neck had to be cut free by RCMP. A man was also attached to the woman with an arm lock device covered in PVC pipe. They were both arrested while still linked together.

RCMP are unsure how many protesters remain within the exclusion area but say it could take up to a week to clear everyone out.

On Monday, police told protesters that they had 24 hours to leave the restrict-access zone.

Forestry company Teal-Jones declined to comment on the arrests Monday.

With files from the Canadian Press