Arrests made following threats to Yorkton school: Sask. RCMP
Yorkton RCMP took two men into custody following reports of threats being made against a Yorkton school.
At around 9:25 a.m. on March 14, Yorkton RCMP received a report of a threat made against a local school.
Police responded immediately and found that there was no threat to students or staff.
Yorkton RCMP’s Municipal General Section found that the threat was made online.
Police worked with technology providers and found the origins of the threat, RCMP explained.
On March 16, a 24-year-old man from Yorkton was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats as well as one count of public mischief.
On March 17, Yorkton RCMP arrested another man from Margo, Sask. and charged him with one count of uttering threats as well as breaching a conditional sentence order.
Both of the accused appeared in provincial court in Yorkton on March 20.
RCMP established that the accused are not students or staff of the school.
No further threat was found by police.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.
-
City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budgetWinnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
-
Liver disease rates soaring in CanadaNew statistics show that more and more Canadians are dealing with some form of liver disease throughout their life.
-
Canadian drummer releases uplifting 'morning song' after whisky reviewsCanadian rocker and professional musician Chris Gormley has released a new, inspirational song called “Good Morning” that’s generating buzz with a new kind of audience.
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virusAn Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors brushed off his symptoms as a flu-like virus for months.