Arrests made following threats to Yorkton school: Sask. RCMP

Yorkton RCMP took two men into custody following reports of threats being made against a Yorkton school.

At around 9:25 a.m. on March 14, Yorkton RCMP received a report of a threat made against a local school.

Police responded immediately and found that there was no threat to students or staff.

Yorkton RCMP’s Municipal General Section found that the threat was made online.

Police worked with technology providers and found the origins of the threat, RCMP explained.

On March 16, a 24-year-old man from Yorkton was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats as well as one count of public mischief.

On March 17, Yorkton RCMP arrested another man from Margo, Sask. and charged him with one count of uttering threats as well as breaching a conditional sentence order.

Both of the accused appeared in provincial court in Yorkton on March 20.

RCMP established that the accused are not students or staff of the school.

No further threat was found by police.