Arrests made for production, trafficking of 3D-printed guns: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two men in connection with the production and trafficking of 3D-printed guns.

The investigation began when the Firearms Investigation and Enforcement Unit (FIEU), with the help of the Canada Border Services Agency, determined that a criminal network had solicited and paid legitimate 3D-printer businesses to make handgun receivers. The 3D-printed parts were made into functioning ghost guns and sold to the criminal network.

The FIEU continued to investigate and identified two people who they allege directed the production and trafficking of several 3D-printed guns between June 2022 and December 2022.

On Dec. 21, 2022, officers went to the Winnipeg Remand Centre and executed an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man. Then on Jan. 30, 2023, police went to the Headingley Correctional Centre and executed an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man.

Both suspects were charged globally with two counts of weapons trafficking.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported on two other arrests for manufacturing gun parts using 3D printers.

In December 2022, police said they arrested two men, a 30-year-old and a 19-year-old, in connection to a 3D-printed gun criminal operation.

Officers are reminding Winnipeggers that 3D-printed guns are illegal to manufacture and sell, noting that they are dangerous and potentially deadly.

Anyone with information on the illicit manufacturing, trafficking or possession of 3D-printed guns is asked to call 204-486-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.