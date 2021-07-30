Arrests made in 2016 White Rock arson that displaced 100, police say

Police in White Rock say they have arrested two men suspected of several arsons that happened in the city more than five years ago, including a blaze that displaced about 100 people and affected the city's water supply.

The crimes happened on May 15, 2016. According to a news release from White Rock RCMP, two men arrested on July 6 of this year are suspected of the "several arsons and other property crimes" that occurred around the city on that date.

The most significant fires were at a multi-family building under construction at 15219 Royal Ave., as well as the adjacent apartment building at 15210 Pacific Ave.

"Known as the ‘Five Corners Fire,’ this arson resulted in a serious risk to life, displaced approximately 100 people from their home, disrupted local businesses, caused millions of dollars in damage, and affected the city’s water quality and supply due to the fire suppression efforts," police said in their news release.

One of the arrested men is from "the local area," while the other is from outside the Lower Mainland, police said. They did not release the men's names, as charges against them have not yet been laid.

The suspects have been released and recommendations for charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service, police said.

More than a dozen RCMP detachments and units, as well as 120 police and civilian witnesses contributed to the investigation, according to White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls.

"We would like to thank the community and victims of this fire for their patience in awaiting this news," Pauls said in the release. "We are hopeful that the ongoing proceedings will allow for further closure as the details are disclosed in the judicial process.”